SYRACUSE – Blue Collar U, made up primarily of University at Buffalo alumni, came back and won the first game in its The Basketball Tournament title-defense journey, defeating Big 5, 78-77, on Monday at the Syracuse Regional.

Top-seeded Blue Collar U trailed 70-60 when the Elam ending came into play – the target score was 78 – but two C.J. Massinburg three-pointers closed Blue Collar U's deficit to 72-71, and it was right back in it.

A Blue Collar U three-pointer by Jeremy Harris tied it at 76 – and it felt like 0-0 again. A common foul allowed Big 5 to take a 77-76 lead with possession. But after a couple of dead balls, Nick Perkins, who told the Buffalo News earlier that he was ready to prove last year's result wasn’t a fluke, won it with a pump-fake and midrange jumper.

Both teams got off to a quick start, setting a very fast-paced tone for the game. Perkins had worked in the post on a couple of possessions early but was met with tough defense. So, Blue Collar U went to the perimeter as Davonta Jordan and Massinburg drained triples from the left wing.

Big 5, a team of alumni from Philadelphia colleges, matched the pace, getting a 3-ball by Clifton Moore, followed by a strong drive by Anthony Durham II to the basket. Ahmad Gilbert added back-to-back triples for Big 5 to close the first quarter, flashing three fingers on each of his hands. His personal 6-0 run put his team up by 25-18 against the defending champs, who were limited to 32% shooting from the field.

Wes Clark, who scored 17 points in the first half, stopped the brief run early into the second quarter, only for Gilbert to respond with another triple from the right wing. Gilbert recorded 11 points in the first half to lead Big 5, including a spin move along the baseline to drive to the basket. The only thing stopping Gilbert from even more of an offensive display was his foul trouble, picking up his third midway through the second quarter.

Blue Collar U trailed 30-23 midway through the second. It had been aggressive, finding multiple ways to get to the free-throw line, where it struggled. Perkins had back-to-back trips win which he only made one of two. Blue Collar U only made 55% of its 11 attempts.

Strong defense in the paint forced Blue Collar U to look outside – Blue Collar U scored six points in the paint while Big 5 had 16 in the first half.

One on play midway through the second, tight defense by Jordan forced a strip steal. He led the offense on the left side, before kicking back to Clark on the right wing. Clark drained the triple, receiving the largest reaction from the small Buffalo crowd, as it narrowed the deficit to 30-29. The triple was the theme for Blue Collar U in the first 18 minutes, making a third of its 18 attempts from deep in the first half.

The hype would be short-lived. Ramon Galloway Sr. responded with a strong take to the basket, drawing the foul and converting on the and-one. It silenced the crowd, only to be followed by another Big 5 3-pointer as the lead swelled back to seven. Blue Collar trimmed it back to four, trailing 40-36 at the half of what was once a nine-point deficit.

And within four minutes into the third quarter, Big 5 – specifically Galloway – had taken over. After Galloway drained three 3-pointers, Blue Collar U was forced to take a timeout – the deficit now 55-42.

It was the first double-digit lead for either side. Massinburg had temporarily stopped the bleeding with a tough shot and a steal and score to trail 49-42, just before Galloway settled in for back-to-back triples.

And near the end of the third quarter, Gilbert’s 3-ball had silenced the crowd once more. Big 5 now led 61-51 en route to a nine-point lead entering the fourth quarter. The second half had become Galloway's show. He had a floater as the shot clock expired to keep the lead at double digits.

Big 5 purposely called a timeout at the 3:59 mark with a 70-60 lead, making the target score 78 – the Elam ending is the winning team’s score plus eight at the first dead ball under the 4-minute mark.

Clark drove down the lane, drawing the contact and scored the off-balance shot. He narrowed the lead to 72-65. It warranted “defense” chants from the crowd. The Massinburg triples cut the lead to one and it was a totally different ballgame – one that didn’t see Blue Collar U surviving.

Blue Collar U awaits its opponent in a second-round game Wednesday.