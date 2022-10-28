BLACHA Robert W. Of Blasdell, NY, October 30, 1939 October 26, 2022. Beloved husband of 56 years of Mary Ann (nee Bauer) Blacha; loving father of Laurie A. (Barry) Finn and Tina M. Blacha; dearest Poppy of Nicole Finn and Carl Finn; dearest son of the late James and Lottie (nee Gorczyca) Blacha; dear brother of the late Theresa (late Arthur) Sambuchi and the late Kathleen (John) Galey; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob also leaves behind his most favorite grand-dogs Scout and Boo. The family will be present on Sunday, October 30th from 12-4 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said on Monday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Bob enjoyed golfing, gardening, and was especially devoted to spending time with his family. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com