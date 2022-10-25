 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BJORNLAND Roger

  • Updated
  • 0
BJORNLAND Roger
October 23, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Sandra (Costello); dear father of Michele (Thomas) Drews, Brenda (Frederick) Zelasko and Kathleen (Richard) Sobkowiak; loving grandfather of nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; brother of the late Raymond (Dorothy) and Betty (late Bert) Mirco. Visitation, Thursday, 2:005:30 PM at THE PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 227 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a service will take place at 5:30 PM. Roogie was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 276 and employed at Ciminelli Construction. He was very involved at St. Barnabas Parish and a member of The Sons of Norway. He was a lifelong Bills and Sabres fan and an avid baseball pitcher who played into his 70s for the Town of Cheektowaga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buffalo Pug & Small Breed Rescue, Inc., 2200 Military Rd., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Online condolences may be shared at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com

0 Comments
