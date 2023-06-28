Spectrum opens call center in Amherst

Spectrum Mobile, a provider of wireless smartphone and tablet service, has opened a customer service call center in Amherst. The expansion is expected to add around 400 jobs. Workers provide technical support to Spectrum Mobile customers across the country, in the 41 states where the company does business.

Charter Communications, the parent company of Spectrum, one of the largest cable operators in the U.S., launched the cellular service in 2018.

The 88,000-square-foot call center is located at 3920 Main St. It's the fifth so-called "activation and repair" center of its kind, following sites in Texas, Ohio, Missouri and Florida. Workers help callers activate new devices and answer questions about mobile features.

Recruitment efforts are in full swing. Workers receive a $20 minimum starting wage, employer-paid health benefits, an employer-match retirement plan and discounted pricing on Spectrum plans. Apply at jobs.spectrum.com.

Another Spectrum center in Cheektowaga's Appletree Business Park provides support for Spectrum TV services. Spectrum has more than 1,300 workers in the Buffalo area.

– Samantha Christmann

Starbucks workers join brief strike

Workers at the Starbucks store on Genesee Street joined a strike from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday as workers demand that Starbucks Corp. negotiate a fair contract. More than 150 stores across the country participated. Workers also are striking because they say the company did not let them decorate stores to celebrate Pride Month.

The Genesee Street location is where the workers union movement started, with worker and organizer Alexis Rizzo, who has since been fired. Starbucks Workers United maintains Rizzo was fired as retaliation for her union organizing efforts. Starbucks said she was fired for being late.

Starbucks is being prosecuted by the National Labor Relations Board for failing to bargain in good faith.

– Samantha Christmann

Ford is cutting salaried employees

Ford Motor Co. is cutting hundreds of salaried jobs to reduce costs as part of the automaker's shift toward electric vehicles. The automaker is investing more than $50 billion by 2026 to develop and build electric vehicles around the world.

Ford did not provide an exact number of cuts or a breakdown of reductions by facility. The automaker has about 90 salaried jobs at its stamping plant along Route 5 in Hamburg. Ford's job cuts are mainly in engineering but have come down in other job categories, as well.

– Matt Glynn and wire service