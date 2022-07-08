Bisons roll past Thruway rival Syracuse, 6-1

The Buffalo Bisons added a little bash at the plate on Friday night.

Chavez Young hit a two-run home run in the first inning and LJ Talley followed with a three-run blast in the third to lift the Herd to a 6-1 victory over Thruway rival Syracuse at Sahlen Field.

Shortstop Jordan Groshans added a run-scoring single for Buffalo (43-39) in the first as the Bisons jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead on Mets starter David Griffin. Griffin, the first of four Syracuse pitchers on the night, allowed five runs on six hits in just three innings of work. He dropped to 0-2 on the season.

Groshans finished 2-for-4, including a double. Second baseman Otto Lopez also had two hits for Buffalo, which managed seven hits for the game.

Anthony Kay (1-2) pitched 2 2/3 innings out of the bullpen and earned the win for Buffalo. Kay struck out four and walked just one. As is often the case for Buffalo, the bullpen was busy. The Herd used a total of five pitchers.

Gosuke Katoh’s solo homer in the top of the fifth provided Syracuse (35-47) with its lone run.

The series continues Saturday at 6:05 p.m.