The Buffalo Bisons have announced additional promotions in connection with Mark Aichinger Bobblehead Night on Sept. 2 in Sahlen Field.

Buffalo Bisons slate Sept. 2 bobblehead night for 'superfan' Mark Aichinger The team revealed the promotion with a Twitter video featuring Aichinger, 59, the mentally and physically disabled North Buffalo man who sits in Section 102 and is one of the ballpark's most vocal fans on a daily basis.

The team has increased its giveaway total to the first 3,000 fans through the Swan Street gate, which opens at 5 p.m. prior to the 6:05 game against Indianapolis. The dolls honor Aichinger, the team's longtime superfan who has sat in Section 102 behind home plate since the 1990s.

The team also will be selling a limited edition ‘Hey, You Stink’ T-shirt, depicting Aichinger's legendary catcall at opposing teams. It will sell for $25 in both men's and women's styles, with all proceeds to benefit the Cantalician Center for Learning.

Aichinger works for the Cantalician Center, a nonprofit organization that offers services for children and adults with disabilities.

On his bobblehead night, the team has announced Aichinger will be available from 5-5:30 p.m. for fans wanting to take photos with. He will throw the ceremonial first pitch and the ballpark musical playlist will be turned over to him for the night. There also will be video messages from current and former Bisons players and coaches.