The Buffalo Bisons' offense is back with a vengeance after baseball's all-star break.

The Bisons followed their 8-5 Friday night victory with an 8-2 triumph Saturday over the Toledo Mud Hens at Sahlen Field.

Jordan Luplow and Spencer Horwitz hit home runs for the Bisons, who pounded out 13 hits in the game.

Buffalo has won eight of its last 11 games and three straight.

The Herd will try to make it four in a row in a 1:05 p.m. series finale against Toledo on Sunday.

Buffalo stands 8-5 in the second half of the International League schedule after going 34-41 in the first half.

The Bisons scored three runs in the first, getting an RBI single from Davis Schneider and Luplow's seventh homer of the season, to right field.

Horwitz's fourth homer of the season and another run on a Toledo error stretched the Buffalo lead to 6-2 after five innings.

In the sixth, Horwitz hit his 17th double of the season to score Otto Lopez, and Luplow singled to left to score Horwitz, stretching the lead to 8-2.

Sunday's game includes an in-game Buffalo Mascot Meet n' Greet featuring Billy Buffalo, Sabretooth, Rax and Buster T. Bison for kids. The meet and greet will run from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.