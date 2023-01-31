Bisons firm up promotional dates, lose pitching coach Jeff Ware to Blue Jays

The Buffalo Bisons announced a large chunk of their 2023 promotional schedule on Tuesday, including a March 11 on-sale date for individual tickets to all games in Sahlen Field.

The team has opened a flash sale for April tickets at Bisons.com. Now through Feb. 12, each ticket purchased for Opening Day (April 4 vs. the Worcester Red Sox) or any of the 12 April home games will include two free Sahlen's hot dogs.

April 5-9 as been designated as Kids Week, with $10 tickets available and a free hot dog/soda/cotton candy voucher given to the first 1,000 kids in attendance. The team's "Twos-Days" promotion will now feature $2 hot dogs the entire game on every Tuesday, including Opening Day.

The team will host Star Wars Night on June 3, the 27th annual Independence Eve with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra on July 3, Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night on May 19 and Marvel Super Hero Night on September 9.

Back for the first time since before the pandemic will be the Bisons wearing special jerseys and playing as the "Buffalo Wings" (July 29), the ZOOperstars! (July 30) and Mystery Ball Night (Aug. 29), featuring autograph surprises from local and national sports and entertainment figures.

Also Tuesday, the Bisons learned that Jeff Ware, their pitching coach the last two seasons and their interim manager at the end of 2022, has been named the assistant pitching coach/bullpen for the parent Toronto Blue Jays.

Ware directed the Bisons to a 33-30 record last season after Casey Candaele was promoted to be the Jays' interim bench coach under John Schneider. As previously announced last month, Candaele will be returning to Buffalo to manage the Herd in 2023.

Ware will be replacing Matt Buschmann, who opted to leave the organization Jan. 15 to pursue other opportunities. Ware was a 35th-round draft pick of the Blue Jays in 1991 and made 18 appearances for the club in 1995 and 1996. The Blue Jays have yet to finalize the Bisons' coaching staff for next season.