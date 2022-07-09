Bisons drop a 4-1 decision to the Syracuse Mets

The Syracuse Mets needed some time to get the offense going Saturday, but eventually they did.

Syracuse scored all four of its runs in the eighth inning and went on to a 4-2 victory over the Buffalo Bisons in an International League game at Sahlen Field.

In the top of the eighth, Khalil Lee was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded scoring Travis Jankowski to pull the Mets (36-47) even at 1-1. Nick Dini followed with a two-run single to center, plating Kramer Robertson and Francisco Alvarez. That gave Syracuse a 3-1 lead. And a run-scoring single from Gosuke Katoh scored Lee with the final Mets’ run.

Buffalo (43-40) answered with a solo homer from Spencer Horwitz in the bottom of the eighth, but could get no closer. Horwitz finished 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. He was the bulk of the offense. The Herd only had four hits against five Mets pitchers.

Michel Otanez, Syracuse’s third pitcher of the night, worked a scoreless seventh and earned the victory to improve to 4-1 on the season. Robertson was 3-for-5 at the plate for Syracuse.

The six-game series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m.