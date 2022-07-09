 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bisons drop a 4-1 decision to the Syracuse Mets

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The Syracuse Mets needed some time to get the offense going Saturday, but eventually they did.

Syracuse scored all four of its runs in the eighth inning and went on to a 4-2 victory over the Buffalo Bisons in an International League game at Sahlen Field.

In the top of the eighth, Khalil Lee was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded scoring Travis Jankowski to pull the Mets (36-47) even at 1-1. Nick Dini followed with a two-run single to center, plating Kramer Robertson and Francisco Alvarez. That gave Syracuse a 3-1 lead. And a run-scoring single from Gosuke Katoh scored Lee with the final Mets’ run.

Buffalo (43-40) answered with a solo homer from Spencer Horwitz in the bottom of the eighth, but could get no closer. Horwitz finished 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. He was the bulk of the offense. The Herd only had four hits against five Mets pitchers.

Michel Otanez, Syracuse’s third pitcher of the night, worked a scoreless seventh and earned the victory to improve to 4-1 on the season. Robertson was 3-for-5 at the plate for Syracuse.

People are also reading…

The six-game series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pediatrician, two daughters killed in North Buffalo blaze

Pediatrician, two daughters killed in North Buffalo blaze

A Buffalo pediatrician and two of his daughters died in an overnight fire in North Buffalo, according to the Buffalo Fire Department. The mother injured in the Huntington Avenue fire was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. She was listed in serious condition.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News