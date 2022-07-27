 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bisons break game open in eighth, rout Worcester, 7-2

The Buffalo Bisons scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday to break open a close game en route to a 7-2 victory over the Worcester Red Sox at Sahlen Field.

Leading 3-1, Buffalo got a two-run double from Logan Warmoth and a two-run triple from Otto Lopez and salted away its 50th victory of the season.

Gabriel Moreno got the Herd (50-45) on the board in the first with a home run to left-center that scored Nathan Lukes to give Buffalo a 2-0 lead. A sacrifice fly from Lopez in the bottom of the fourth accounted for the Herd’s other run.

Lopez was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. LJ Talley, Warmoth and Lukes added two hits apiece as part of a 12-hit attack.

As is often the case, the Herd’s bullpen got plenty of work. Buffalo used six pitchers on the night, none going more than two innings. Hayden Juenger, Buffalo’s fifth pitcher of the night, pitched two scoreless innings to pick up his first win.

The series continues at 1:05 p.m. Thursday.

