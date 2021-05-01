Bills select Pittsburgh safety Damar Hamlin in Round 6

The Bills turned to Pittsburgh again for help in the secondary, selecting safety Damar Hamlin in the sixth round, a year after selecting the Panthers' Dane Jackson in the seventh round.

"That's my brother," Hamlin said of Jackson, adding the two have known each other for years having both grown up in Western Pennsylvania.

Hamlin was chosen with the No. 212, the first of two consecutive sixth-round picks for the Bills.

Hamlin, listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds, recorded 275 tackles with six interceptions, 21 passes defensed and one fumble recovery in 46 games for Pitt. He was named All-ACC second team after the 2020 season with team highs of 67 tackles and seven pass breakups.

He also can be an asset on special teams, a key ingredient if he hopes to make the 53-man roster.

"Throughout this whole process I've been preaching I'm ready to contribute wherever, even if I'm handing out water on the sidelines," he said. "If you know me, you know I'm a team player."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.