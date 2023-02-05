Bills quarterback Josh Allen and PGA partner Keith Mitchell finished third Sunday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, four strokes behind winners Aaron Rodgers and Ben Silverman, of Canada.

The pro-am portion of the tournament was shortened to three rounds because of weather. The top 25 teams were set to play Sunday in the final round.

“Josh Allen was telling me there's going to be an asterisk by this win because there was only three rounds,” Rodgers said. “But I think our names are going to be up there for a long time.”

The winners get their names on the Wall of Champions behind the first tee at Pebble Beach, joining a long list that includes Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

Allen was among the first to congratulate Rodgers, stepping into a post-round interview.

Rodgers did his share of heavy lifting. Silverman, coming off a Korn Ferry Tour win, finished at 1-over 216 and missed the cut. Rodgers, playing off a 10 handicap, said he had not played golf since training camp until last Monday.

They finished at 26-under par, one shot ahead of Peter Malnati and Don Colleran, the retired president and CEO of FedEx whose name already is on the wall.

Allen and Mitchell played together for the second year in a row, which is rare in the tournament, but each seemed to learn something from the other, as Allen outlined in a Saturday interview on Sirius XM Radio.

Josh Allen is cherishing every moment in a familiar haunt from his childhood as he enjoys his golf and playing alongside a hot Keith Mitchell at Pebble Beach:@JoshAllenQB | @K_m_Mitchell | @attproam | @willhaskett pic.twitter.com/HFaP19zuR4 — SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio (@SiriusXMPGATOUR) February 4, 2023