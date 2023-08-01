Bills quarterback Josh Allen has added another national ad campaign to his growing portfolio.

Allen is featured in a commercial for the NFL "Sunday Ticket" that was released last week.

Google bid for the rights to stream out-of-market NFL games on Sunday afternoons earlier this year, and YouTube and Verizon have paired up to give fans "Sunday Ticket" for free if they sign up for Verizon's "My Plan," with the purchase of a smartphone, cell service or home internet, according to a news release.

Verizon's concept is that fans will go to any lengths to watch the NFL, and a nosy neighbor is shown hiding outside in the bushes to watch an NFL game through the window. As the peeper's head emerges from the bushes, so does Allen's head and he shows the peeper a small tablet with the words, "My Plan" on the screen.

The couple catches the peeping fan, and Allen and the fan recede into the bushes. "Backing away from her very slowly," Allen says.

Allen also appears in another ad as part of the campaign that features a lonely Chargers fan surrounded by Steelers fans.

Allen was listed by Forbes as having $4 million in endorsements for the year that ended in May 2022. That number has increased substantially, as has Allen's visibility.