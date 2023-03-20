Yes, new Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield's name might not be familiar to Bills fans. But his back side might.

Sherfield was half of the "Butt Punt" during the Dolphins' 22-19 victory against the Bills in South Florida in Week 3 last season.

Dolphins punter Thomas Morestead was punting from his end zone and kicked the ball into Sherfield's buttocks. The ball bounced back and went out of the end zone for a safety, cutting the Bills' deficit to 21-19 with 1:32 remaining in the game.

The Bills then got possession and needed only a field goal to win, but had no timeouts remaining. They moved the ball to the Dolphins' 43-yard line before a holding call pushed them back to their own 47 on second down.

With 18 seconds left, Josh Allen completed a pass to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie for 12 yards to the Dolphins' 41. That would have been a 59-yard attempt for Tyler Bass.

The Bills were unable to get a snap off, ending the game, much to the dismay of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, leading to the now-famous video of Dorsey expressing his anger and frustration in the coaches box.