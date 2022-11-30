Bills' Ed Oliver named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Detroit.

He had six tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a safety. It is the first time he has been named Player of the Week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

According to the Bills, Oliver is one of four players in the last 10 seasons with a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery and safety in a game. The others: Khalil Mack vs. Houston (Dec. 13, 2020), Justin Houston at Pittsburgh (Nov. 3, 2019) and Cameron Wake vs. Indianapolis (Oct. 31, 2013).