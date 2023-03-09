The ninth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Oliver has played out the first four, cost-controlled years of his rookie contract. Last spring, the Bills picked up their fifth-year option, but that comes with a hefty pay raise. Oliver is scheduled to make – and count against the salary cap – a guaranteed $10.753 million in 2023. That's a huge jump from the $3.177 million he pocketed and the $6.26 million he counted against the cap in 2022.

The problem is, Oliver’s production is not in line with that type of pay raise and his post seems to indicate he wants more.

The 25-year-old appeared in 13 games in 2022, starting all of them, and finished with 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits. In 2021, Oliver played in all 17 games, again starting them all, and finished with 41 tackles, four sacks and the same 14 quarterback hits. The reduction in games played from 2021 to 2022 is because of a high-ankle sprain that kept Oliver out of the lineup from Weeks 2-4, as well as the cancellation of the Week 17 game against Cincinnati.

Bills coach Sean McDermott was asked about Oliver at the NFL scouting combine last week and said he's enjoyed seeing Oliver develop on and off the field. He also said he thinks Oliver affected the quarterback more than his sack production would show last season.

Right now, Oliver’s cap number ranks as the eighth highest on the Bills’ 2023 salary cap. The only way for the Bills to lower that number would be to sign Oliver to an extension, which would spread the dollars out over a longer period of time – but is that something General Manager Brandon Beane really wants to do? Have the Bills seen enough from Oliver in four full years to think he’s ready to take a big step in his career? That seems hard to imagine.

If Beane decides Oliver isn’t worth the money he’s scheduled to be paid, his only way out of the contract is via a trade. That comes with its own set of problems.