Bills draft preview SE 4.26.21

General Manager Brandon Beane was candid during the team’s pre-draft press conference last week when he said the Bills like their existing running backs, but they lack a player with “home run” speed.

Could that guy be there at 30th overall?

“If a running back is drafted in the first round, you would expect he’s the starter,” Skurski said.

The same goes for the cornerback spot opposite all-pro Tre’Davious White. Incumbent CB Levi Wallace has won out in training camp competitions for the starting job each of the last two seasons, but a player with a first-round pedigree would represent a different kind of challenge for Wallace to keep his job, Skurski said.