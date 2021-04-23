Bills draft preview SE 4.26.21

Bills' Super Bowl pursuit begins Thursday night
This year, what the Bills need from the NFL draft is a different question than most years. The team is coming off its most successful season in a generation and they will return all 22 starters from last year’s roster – a rarity in the modern NFL.
Because of their deep playoff run, the Bills will select 30th in Round One on Thursday night, ahead of only the team that eliminated them in the AFC Championship, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bills fans are rightly hoping the team can find a player at No. 30 who can help push them over the top, but The News’ Bills beat reporter Jay Skurski said that won’t be easy given how stacked the roster is already. The 2021 rookie class is likely to spend a lot of time watching and learning from the sidelines this season.
But true to form, Skurski and The Buffalo News’ other Bills writers have identified a couple positions where a rookie might be an upgrade over who they have now: running back and cornerback.
General Manager Brandon Beane was candid during the team’s pre-draft press conference last week when he said the Bills like their existing running backs, but they lack a player with “home run” speed.
Could that guy be there at 30th overall?
“If a running back is drafted in the first round, you would expect he’s the starter,” Skurski said.
The same goes for the cornerback spot opposite all-pro Tre’Davious White. Incumbent CB Levi Wallace has won out in training camp competitions for the starting job each of the last two seasons, but a player with a first-round pedigree would represent a different kind of challenge for Wallace to keep his job, Skurski said.
Of course, the draft is about more than the team’s first round selection. There are depth needs at other positions – quarterback hunters on the defensive end, tight end, and the interior of the offensive line, for example. And with the Bills widely expected to sign Josh Allen to a big-money contract extension soon, that will have implications up and down the roster for years to come.
If the Bills commit a significant portion of their salary cap dollars to Allen, it will mean making tough choices about veterans at other positions.
“Josh Allen’s contract extension means they won’t be able to resign everybody. They need cheap rookie contracts to replenish this roster,” Skurski said.
While the players selected on the draft’s second and third days won’t be household names in Buffalo right now, the Bills will need those guys to fill important roles down the road.
The casual fan probably won’t have heard of the players selected in later rounds, but rest assured, The Buffalo News’ sports department will. Veteran NFL reporter Mark Gaughan’s annual 330-man draft ranking comes out in The News’ annual NFL Draft Preview section. Look for it in Thursday’s paper. In the meantime, catch up on the pre-draft scouting reports at each position.
Bills fans have a lot to be excited about. The first step in the team’s pursuit of an elusive Super Bowl title happens Thursday night, and The Buffalo News sports department will be at the ready with everything you need to know.