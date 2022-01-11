Big Four notebook: Canisius women's basketball rolls with schedule changes, Covid protocols

Sahar Nusseibeh faced her first significant challenge as head coach of the Canisius women’s basketball team. Just as the Golden Griffins were preparing to resume their schedule after the holiday break, they got word that their game Dec. 29 was postponed due to Covid-19 protocols in their program.
Neither Nusseibeh nor the Griffs panicked. Stoppages have become almost commonplace in college basketball, particularly in the last four weeks, when more than 300 men’s and women’s Division I college teams across the country have been impacted by the pandemic, whether it is due to games being rescheduled, pauses or players who have contracted the virus.
“This is where I’m thankful I’m a basketball coach,” Nusseibeh said. “This is where I give all the credit to Canisius’ administration and its athletic training department. At every college in the country, I have no doubt that administrators had the foresight to see that this could be a possibility. I don’t know if they estimated the magnitude of getting hit with a new variant, but protocols have been put in place, and there’s more clarity on what to do.”
After nearly three weeks off, due to winter break and due to a Covid-19 pause, the Griffs (2-10, 0-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) resumed their schedule Sunday with a 87-86 overtime loss to Niagara at the Koessler Athletic Center, a game that was moved from Saturday to Sunday to allow for return-to-play protocols for Canisius. At times during the layoff, the Griffs didn’t have enough players to practice, so they had to get creative in team engagement, whether it was positional film work done over video conferences or delivering New Year’s care packages to players who were in quarantine over the holiday.
“What excites me about this season is that this team is so ‘believed-in,’ regardless of what our record is showing,” Nusseibeh said. “That’s so exciting and encouraging for our staff, and it tells us we’re building something special and building it the right way.
“Knowing our circumstances, our measure of success is progress. Progress is getting better, individually and collectively, every day. If we can continue to focus on progress and improvement, we’re succeeding as a program.”
The Griffs, though, have been here before – and they’ve seen much worse happen to their program. Canisius suspended its 2020-21 basketball season in February 2021 due to Covid-19 and safety concerns. While there was likely no chance this season would be suspended – and no program in the country has yet to do that – Nusseibeh and her team made the pause into a constructive effort, rather than focusing on what could happen, or what has happened.
The MAAC is requiring its athletes to be vaccinated for Covid-19, and Nusseibeh said she is highly encouraging her team to get booster shots. The Griffs are scheduled to host Rider at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Koessler Athletic Center.
“The message to the team really was, control what we can control,” Nusseibeh said. “We have no control over these circumstances, or Covid, or the times that we’re facing adversity or the environment. We control how we respond to it.
“We also talked about perspective. There’s a saying, ‘Which wolf do you see, the positive or the negative?’ Whatever thoughts you feed into, that takes over and becomes your mental state. We took a solutions-oriented perspective.”
Skogman's perfect effort
University at Buffalo center David Skogman completed a perfect effort in his 20-point game in UB’s 99-88 win Jan. 5 against Bowling Green. Skogman was 6 for 6 from the floor, including 2 for 2 on 3-pointers, and was 6 for 6 on free throws.
According to Sportsreference.com’s college basketball page, Skogman became the second player this season to score at least 20 points while making every shot – field-goal attempts, 3-pointers and free throws. Michigan State’s Malik Hall was 9 for 9 from the floor, including 1 for 1 on 3-pointers, and made all five of his free throws, as he scored 24 points in the Spartans’ 63-61 win against Loyola-Chicago on Nov. 24 in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.
Väätänen closes in on 100 games
Ella Väätänen, a forward on the Canisius women’s basketball team, is on pace to play her 100th career game when Canisius hosts Fairfield at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Koessler Athletic Center.
Väätänen played in 81 games in three seasons at Long Island University, and transferred to Canisius prior to the 2020-21 season. The fifth-year senior from Tuusula, Finland, played in five games in 2020-21, and has played in all 12 of Canisius’ games this season, averaging 3.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
7-foot center joins Niagara
Harlan Obioha, a 7-foot center from Kansas, is now listed on the Niagara men’s basketball roster as a freshman. A Niagara athletic department spokesperson confirmed to The News that Obioha is enrolled and is training with the team, but Obioha won’t play during the second half of the 2021-22 season.
Game of the week: Canisius men at Niagara
Niagara is scheduled to host Canisius at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston. Believe it or not, when the Battle of the Bridge series in men’s basketball resumes this week, it will be the first time in nearly 22 months the Griffs and the Purple Eagles will meet in men’s basketball.
Canisius defeated Niagara 67-63, in the last meeting between the two teams on March 6, 2020. The two teams were scheduled to close the 2020-21 season with a two-game series Feb. 26-27, 2021, but a Covid-19 pause in Niagara’s program canceled the series.
The game matches two of the MAAC’s leading scorers; Canisius forward Malek Green began the week as the MAAC’s leading scorer (16.5 points per game), ahead of Niagara guard Marcus Hammond (16.4 ppg).
Hammond, though, sustained an eye injury Sunday against Quinnipiac and it's unclear if he will be available to play Thursday.