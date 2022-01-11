Big Four notebook: Canisius women's basketball rolls with schedule changes, Covid protocols

Sahar Nusseibeh faced her first significant challenge as head coach of the Canisius women’s basketball team. Just as the Golden Griffins were preparing to resume their schedule after the holiday break, they got word that their game Dec. 29 was postponed due to Covid-19 protocols in their program.

Neither Nusseibeh nor the Griffs panicked. Stoppages have become almost commonplace in college basketball, particularly in the last four weeks, when more than 300 men’s and women’s Division I college teams across the country have been impacted by the pandemic, whether it is due to games being rescheduled, pauses or players who have contracted the virus.

“This is where I’m thankful I’m a basketball coach,” Nusseibeh said. “This is where I give all the credit to Canisius’ administration and its athletic training department. At every college in the country, I have no doubt that administrators had the foresight to see that this could be a possibility. I don’t know if they estimated the magnitude of getting hit with a new variant, but protocols have been put in place, and there’s more clarity on what to do.”