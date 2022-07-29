Big Boy Male (fixed) 6 months Retriever pit mix 40 pounds Say hello to Mr. Big Boy, this handsome young... View on PetFinder
Big Boy
Several dozen people temporarily blocked traffic on Route 33 in Buffalo Saturday evening as they released balloons to pay tribute to a fatal accident victim.
Buffalo police were continuing to investigate a blockade of the westbound Kensington Expressway on Saturday evening caused by motorists who stopped their cars to release balloons as a memorial tribute to a man who died July 16 in a motorcycle crash.
Former Deputy John A. Gugino, 45, was entering a men’s room at Highmark Stadium when an on-duty deputy saw him and called him corrupt, said his sister Jill Gugino-Redman, whose account of the episode comes from her brother.
The tornado landed in Java just south of Route 78 and Chaffee Road, then moved along an east-northeast path near Route 78 for about 10 miles before tapering off.
A state appeals court last week upheld an administrative ruling that 16 of the teachers engaged in an unlawful strike when they used a sick day following a fight, during which a youth fleeing the altercation threatened to come back the next day and kill everyone in the school.
Each of the 32 NFL teams, including the Buffalo Bills, received $347 million in national revenue for 2021-22, as the business of the NFL continues to boom.
A Muslim wrestler from Buffalo made the Pan-Am Championships. The uniform requirement kept her from participating
Latifah McBryde earned a spot to represent the U.S. at the Pan-American Women's Wrestling Championships. But United World Wrestling denied her request to wear a uniform that conforms with Muslim modesty standards.
Mark and Charlie Goldman have been in the real estate, restaurant and bar businesses for decades, first on Chippewa Street with the Calumet Arts Cafe, and now on Allen Street, where they own Allen Street Hardware Cafe and two buildings. Now, they are thinking it's time to move on.
“I love the open air,” Brooks said, perhaps not even realizing he was affirming a choice made long ago by Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, who prefer no-dome football. “If,” he continued, “the weather is good to you.”
The 97-year-old former Hall of Fame coach of the Buffalo Bills and World War II veteran chimes in on gun violence in the United States.