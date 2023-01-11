 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIELMANN, RSM Sr. Janet (Janet Regina)

BIELMANN, RSM Sr. Janet (Janet Regina)
BIELMANN, RSM Sr. Janet (Janet Regina) January 8, 2023. Daughter of the late George J. and Matilda (nee Reihle) Bielmann. Sister of the late Jack, Fran, Bob, Butch, Joe, Paul, Walter, Ruth, Mary, Lori and Dorothy, survived by Jerry. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit Thursday, January 12th from 2 to 4:30 PM and from 6-7 PM at Mercy Center, 625 Abbott Rd., Buffalo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 13th at 10 AM, in Mercy Center Chapel. Family and friends are welcome. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be held following the Mass. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of Mercy. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME. 716-822-1260

