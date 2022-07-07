BIELLI Dolores J. (nee Viapiano)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, July 4, 2022. Devoted mother of Sandra (Mark) Kopera, Thomas (Cheryl) and the late Joseph (Janice); loving grandmother of Joseph, Daniel (Megan), Steven (Carla), Ryan, James, Samantha and Alexandra. Great-grandmother of Attalyn, Hank, Stella, Halsey, Colt and Blake. Sister of the late Madeline (late Anthony) Campanella, Elizabeth (late Daniel) Federico, Gloria (late Frank) Federico and Joseph Viapiano; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call, Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11:45 AM at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 135 N. Ogden St., Buffalo, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Christian Services, 275 Kenneth Dr., Suite 100, Rochester, NY 14623. Please share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com