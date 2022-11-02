66, Lancaster, NY, went home to be with the Lord on October 29, 2022. Joe was born in Chicago, attended St. Giles Elementary School, Fenwick High School and Triton Junior College. He transferred to Central Missouri State, Warrensburg, MO to complete his BS degree in Criminal Justice and Business Administration where he also played football for the Fighting Mules. Joe worked in the Insurance Industry since 1984. He was a District Manager for Nationwide Insurance for 20 years prior to co-owning The Biagiotti Agency. Joe was an active member of St. Gregory the Great Church and a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. He previously was a Boy Scout Den Leader and Pack Leader, football coach for several PeeWee Leagues and Freshman Football Coach for St. Joseph Collegiate Institute. He leaves behind Belinda his wife of 42 years; three sons Michael, Joseph (Rachel Duran) and Anthony (Kristina Molina); six grandchildren Kyleigh, Leo, Felix, Milo, Archer and Zoey; three sisters Terry (Don)Wagner, Geri (Joe) Lobraco and Mariann (Nick) Giuliano, all of the Chicago area and several nieces, nephews and many loving friends. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 PM at the PERNA DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville, NY where a Rosary Service will be said at 7:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 8:45 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church Maple Road Williamsville. Please assemble at the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to the Knights of Columbus St. Gregory Council #14687 or Fenwick High School, Oak Park, IL. Please leave online condolences at www.DenglerRobertsPernaWilliamsville.com
BIAGIOTTI, JR. - Joseph John
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
At about 11:30 a.m., police said, the boy reportedly went into an M&T Bank branch office at 1300 Jefferson Ave. and passed a note to a teller, demanding cash.
Renderings of new Buffalo Bills stadium show nod to the past: 'It's a celebration of Western New York'
The tall, strongly vertical structure is designed with a partial roof and a perforated metal exterior that allows fans approaching from the plaza to get a peek at the inside of the stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2026.
“NBC Sunday Night Football” reporter Melissa Stark will be here for this weekend's Bills game against the Packers. In an interview, she recounted her most amusing experiences as a sideline and game day reporter.
Keith Morrison, who has been with "Dateline" since 1995, will introduce the game with a narration on the football culture in Western New York and passion – and pain – of Bills fans.
Here are 10 players Bills GM Brandon Beane may consider in the coming days.
The toddler's parents were shot in a driveway in a minivan, their skeletal remains later found in a remote industrial site in Black Rock.
The situation began at roughly 1:12 a.m., when police received several 911 calls about shots fired at 5925 Webster Road, police said in a news release.
Liam Conrad, 10, received attention on social media when his father posted a photo of his costume as hurdling Josh Allen, complete with a Hurdle Ave. sign.
Three people were shot early Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, Buffalo police said.
“Of the two guys we got, we looked at 100 other guys. We dug deep into 10 safeties alone. These were the two that made sense,” Beane said.