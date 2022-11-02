BIAGIOTTI, JR. - Joseph John

66, Lancaster, NY, went home to be with the Lord on October 29, 2022. Joe was born in Chicago, attended St. Giles Elementary School, Fenwick High School and Triton Junior College. He transferred to Central Missouri State, Warrensburg, MO to complete his BS degree in Criminal Justice and Business Administration where he also played football for the Fighting Mules. Joe worked in the Insurance Industry since 1984. He was a District Manager for Nationwide Insurance for 20 years prior to co-owning The Biagiotti Agency. Joe was an active member of St. Gregory the Great Church and a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. He previously was a Boy Scout Den Leader and Pack Leader, football coach for several PeeWee Leagues and Freshman Football Coach for St. Joseph Collegiate Institute. He leaves behind Belinda his wife of 42 years; three sons Michael, Joseph (Rachel Duran) and Anthony (Kristina Molina); six grandchildren Kyleigh, Leo, Felix, Milo, Archer and Zoey; three sisters Terry (Don)Wagner, Geri (Joe) Lobraco and Mariann (Nick) Giuliano, all of the Chicago area and several nieces, nephews and many loving friends. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 PM at the PERNA DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville, NY where a Rosary Service will be said at 7:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 8:45 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church Maple Road Williamsville. Please assemble at the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to the Knights of Columbus St. Gregory Council #14687 or Fenwick High School, Oak Park, IL. Please leave online condolences at www.DenglerRobertsPernaWilliamsville.com