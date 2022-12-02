Best Ohio Sportsbook Promotions & Top Ohio Betting Bonuses

Best Ohio Sportsbook Promos, Pre-launch Bonuses & Welcome Offers

With legal sports betting in Ohio becoming a reality on January 1st, 2023, sports fans in the Buckeye State shouldn’t just be excited about the prospect of legally laying wagers, they should be downright thrilled by the opportunity to cash in on the the massively valuable promotions that will accompany the rollout out of sports gambling in Ohio. Consider this your one-stop destination for the latest information on the industry’s top sportsbook promos, sign-up bonuses, and pre-launch deals in Ohio.

DraftKings Ohio latest promotions and sign-up bonuses

DraftKings’ promo is one of the best offers in the sports betting space, providing new Ohio users $200 in free bets just for signing up by clicking here.

Caesars Ohio latest promotions and sign-up bonuses

Caesars’ sign-up offer in Ohio is one of the best, and most unique in the industry, particularly for basketball fans. With promo code LEETIX new users will receive $100 in free bets by making a $20 deposit, AND automatically be entered to win free Cleveland Cavaliers tickets every week.

Different types of sportsbook bonuses available in Ohio

Sign-up Bonus

Sign-up bonuses are awarded immediately after new users register with a sportsbook, and can take the form of any of the types of promotions detailed below.

Pre-launch Bonus

Pre-launch bonuses often provide the best value a sports bettor will ever see. They incentivize registration before a sportsbook has gone live, for which reason it’s critical sports bettors in Ohio keep tabs on respective pre-launch offers in the weeks leading up to January 1st, 2023.

No Deposit Bonus

Whereas many sportsbook bonuses require some form of deposit to collect, “No Deposit” bonuses, as the name suggests, do not, and are therefore amongst the lowest risk offers available, ideal for those who want skin in the game with no downside whatsoever.

First Bet Insurance

With first bet insurance, a user’s first wager with a given sportsbook will be refunded in the event it loses, typically in the form of another wager in the same dollar amount.

Bet $5, Win $200

A “Bet $5, Win $200” promo means that by making a $5 wager, a bettor will instantly be rewarded with a free wager of $200, which is essentially the equivalent of making a wager of their choice at 20/1 odds. While Bet $5, Win $200, is the most common, the dollar amounts can vary.

Deposit Match Bonus

With a deposit match bonus, a sportsbook will match a user’s initial deposit, typically in the form of a free bet of the equivalent deposit amount, though the details can vary.

Risk-free Bet

Risk-free bets are wagers that will be refunded by the participating sportsbook if the wager is unsuccessful. Some risk-free wagers are refunded in the form of bet credits, whereas others literally credit cash back into a user’s account.

