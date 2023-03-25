(April 25, 1952-March 20, 2023), son of Joseph and Jeanne (Emanuel) Bertuca; survived by his loving partner, Jacquelyn Ortiz, brother David (Cynthia Drosendahl), sister Judy (Tim) Sutter; also survived by son, Peter, Jr. (Jeanine Lowe), and grandchildren, Jade and Parker. Peter served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He graduated from Daemen College with a Bachelor's Degree in History and Government and received an MBA from the University at Buffalo. He worked as a purchasing agent for several major firms in the Buffalo area, including Moog, Bell Aerospace Textron, and the Veteran's Administration. No service is planned. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com
BERTUCA Peter Lee
