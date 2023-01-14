 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BERLOW Sheldon Mayer

BERLOW Sheldon Mayer January 12, 2023. Beloved husband of Mary Berlow and the late Nadine Berlow; Loving father of Eric (Jenn) Berlow, Alexa Berlow, Carrington (Caitlin) Clark and Susan LaVersa; Also survived by five grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Monday, 11 am at Forest Lawn Cemetary, Buffalo. Please assemble at the Delaware and Delavan Gate at 10:45 am, Menorials may be made to Darwin Martin House, The Buffalo and Erie County Library or The Park School. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com

