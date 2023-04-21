Of Williamsville, NY passed on April 20, 2023. Beloved wife of the late S. Edmund Berger. Loving mother of Steven (Mary) Chernoff, of Lenexa, KS, Debra (Larry Rubin) Chernoff, of Buffalo,NY, Ruth (Rob) Goldston of Princeton, NJ and Daniel (Bethann Johnston) Berger of Sandy Springs, GA. Sister of Donald Gilden, and the late Sasha Strassberg. Grandmother of Josh, Jake, Rebecca, Anna, Aaron, Dan, Jonathan, Adam, and Elaine. Great-grandmother of Max, Ezra, Charlie, Emma, Josie, and Leo. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and family friends. Funeral services will be on Sunday April 23, 2023 at 11 AM from AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC. 281 Dodge Road. Shiva will be held at the home of Debra & Larry, Sunday Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JCC Buffalo Tree of Life Playground C/O The Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies, 2640 North Forest Rd., Getzville, NY 14068.