Entered into eternal rest on June 9, 2023 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late William P. Bennett, Sr.; loving mother of William P. Bennett, Jr. and the late Wendy Lynn Bennett; cherished grandmother of William and Wyatt Bennett; dear sister of Wynnetta Lumpkin, Arra Edwards, Jr., Jose Edwards, Jacqualynn McCarley and Penny Edwards Griffin; caring life long sister/friend of Sonja Rhodes; also survived by many loving relatives and devoted friends. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. The family will be present to greet those who come to honor and rejoice in Margaret's life on Saturday from 11 AM-12 PM at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 26 Brunswick Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14208, where a Homegoing Celebration will follow at 12 PM. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
BENNETT â€” Margaret S. (nee Edwards)
