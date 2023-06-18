Age 78, of Hamburg, passed away on June 12, 2023 surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy illness. She was born in Buffalo on April 15, 1945, to the late Joseph and Ida (Furioso) Interdonato. Rose Ann was a loving and kind person who enjoyed spending time with her family, particularly her five beautiful grandchildren. She had a passion for gardening and spent many hours tending to her beautiful rose gardens. She also shared her love of reading for many years as a library aide at Charlotte Avenue Elementary in Hamburg. Rose Ann is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Paul Bement. Also surviving are her daughter Julie Kalgren, Virginia Beach, VA; and her son David Bement and wife Jenifer, Grand Rapids, MI. She was a proud grandmother to five grandchildren Taylor, Jenna, and Katelin Kalgren, and Jacob and Molly Bement. Rose Ann is also survived by her brother Joseph Interdonato and wife Sharon, Amherst; her sister Catherine Interdonato, Leesburg, FL; her sister-in-law Linda Weygandt and husband Kenneth, Cheektowaga; and many cherished nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the countless doctors, nurses, therapists and others who helped Rose Ann during her illness especially the staff at Father Baker Manor in Orchard Park, Dr. Jeffrey Steinig; and nurses Stephenie, Kelly, Sherry, and Tashelle at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo. Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation and Michael J. Fox Foundation in memory of Rose Ann. Please look at a lovely rose bush and listen to some Frank Sinatra in her memory. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at St. Bernadette's Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY at 10 AM. Interment will be private. Please share online condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com.