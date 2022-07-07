 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BEAUCHAMP Giovanny

July 3, 2022. Beloved fiancé of Alexis Black. Loving father of Bentley and Elaina Beauchamp-Black. Beloved son of Christine Feliciano. Dear brother of John, Kevin and Naiomy Beauchamp and Aidymar Ayende. Survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 911 Englewood Ave. on Saturday, July 9th from 12 Noon to 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Giovanny's memory to Niagara County S.P.C.A. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com

