BAUN Allen E. Passed away on November 11, 2022, beloved husband of Maria (Paz) Baun, dear father of Lisa (Mark) Haase and Allen E. (Amy) Baun, loving grandfather of Lindsay (James) Quigley, Lauren (Jacob Stanley fiancé), Alexandra "AJ" and Abigail Haase; Dylan, Casey and Emery Baun, great grandfather of Jackson and Kendall, brother of Edward (Michele) Baun and the late Margaret "Peggy" (late Larry) Rosseland. Family and friends may call on Monday from 2-7:00pm at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3155 Orchard Park Road in Orchard Park, NY. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10:00am at the Full Gospel Tabernacle (please assemble at the Tabernacle). Al was an associate Pastor at the Full Gospel Tabernacle and a Vice President of Corporate Lending for over 35 years. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com