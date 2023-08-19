A bat captured in the Town of Newfane last Monday has tested positive for rabies, the Niagara County Department of Health reported.

Health officials said that the bat, which was caught by a cat in a home on Phillips Road, was turned over to the Health Department for investigation.

The bat was sent for testing at the State Department of Health Wadsworth Laboratory, which reported the results Thursday.

The rabies vaccination status of the cat was being checked.

Health officials noted that two other bats were confirmed with rabies in Niagara County last month, one in Pendleton and one in North Tonawanda.

Officials reminded the public that bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes all commonly carry the rabies virus and may transmit the virus before showing any symptoms of the disease.

Residents are advised to keep their pets indoors at night and not to feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or feral cats.

- Dale Anderson