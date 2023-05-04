BARRY Donald P. Saturday, April 29, 2023, Donald Patrick Barry, age 85, passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He was the loving and devoted husband to Beverly Joyce (nee Fisher); dedicated and hardworking father of Sanctina (Joseph), Desiree, Douglas (Jodie), Danielle, Kevin, Daniel (Heather) and Nicole (Dan); cherished grandfather of Cassidy, Brodey, Connor, Colby, Macayla, Jake, Cullen, Ava, Brayden, Declan, Clay and late Breanna; beloved brother to his late siblings, Margaret, Kathleen, Robert and Noreen; he was the son to the late Daniel and Margaret Mary and is survived by many nieces and nephews. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a decorated and respected member of the Buffalo Police Department for 35 years of dedicated service. He graciously donated his body to the UB Anatomical gift program. Memorial tributes can be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. From the beginning to the end, he lived life like one of his favorite songs by Frank Sinatra "I did it my way!"