BARNES Lillian E. Entered into rest September 18, 2022. Services for our sister, Lillian Fields Barnes, will be held September 30, 2022, at Mount Olive Church, 701 E. Delavan Ave. Wake at 11 AM. Services at 12 noon. Arrangements by ALAR R. CORE FUNERAL HOME.

