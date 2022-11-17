BARKER Brian W. Age 74, of Maryville, TN, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 after a long courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Brian worked as a Project Manager for Townsend and Bottom, Ann Arboe, Michigan, an industrial power plant constructor. His career brought him to East Tennessee in 1992 with G-UB-MK, a company formed to perform major maintenance and modification work for TVA electrical power plants. He retired as Vice President after 20 years of service. Brian was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Alcoa, TN. Many of Brians' hobbies included hiking in the Smokies, sailing Lake Michigan, winter sports, gourmet cooking, camping, collecting fine wines and walking his dogs. Brian was a loving husband, father, brother and friend who will be deeply missed. Brian was preceded in death by: parents, William & Bridget Barker. Survivors include: wife of 35 years, Rosemary; son, Elliott (Jaimie); grandchildren, Isabella & Jesse; sister, Maureen Barth (Michael); brother, Paul Barker (Sharon); sister, Kathleen Urso (Joseph); sister, Patricia Maritato (Angelo); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-7PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker Blvd.) where prayers will be held on Saturday at 9:15AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM from Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com