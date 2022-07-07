 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BARCINIAK Dolores K. (nee Lis)

July 5, 2022. Beloved wife of the late James F.; devoted mother of Michael (Dana) and Philip (late Renne) arciniak; loving grandmother of Sarah (Charlie Capasso) and Philip John (Jamie) Barciniak; loving greatgrandmother of Cory and Tyler; ear sister of the late James (late Carmella) Lis; aunt of Shawn (Rachel) Lis; fond great-aunt of Everett and Maranella Lis. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat Church (William at Peoria Ave.) Saturday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.pietszak.com

