Bandits sweep Toronto Rock with 10-9 win, advance to NLL finals

  • Updated
The Buffalo Bandits will play for the NLL Cup after a 10-9 victory Saturday against the Toronto Rock at FirstOntario Center in Hamilton.

The Bandits swept the Eastern Conference final series in two games, but Toronto would not go quietly.

The teams were tied at 4-4 with 9:31 left in the third quarter before the Bandits got goals from Dhane Smith and Chris Cloutier to take a 6-4 edge to end the third quarter.

Toronto’s Tom Schreiber scored 49 seconds into the fourth quarter to cut the Toronto deficit to 6-5.

The Bandits, however, answered with goals from Smith, Chase Fraser and Josh Byrne to take a 9-5 lead with 6:50 remaining in the game.

The Rock then scored three goals to make it a one-goal game at 9-8 with around five minutes remaining. Fraser responded for Buffalo with 3:34 remaining to make it 10-8 and give the Bandits a bit of breathing room.

Schreiber completed the hat trick for Toronto with less than a minute remaining to again trim the lead to one goal, at 10-9.

Toronto appeared to tie the game in the final seconds, but the goal was waved off after video review because time had expired.

Bandits goaltender Matt Vinc made for 42 saves for the victory.

Byrne finished with six assists for Buffalo, which will have home-field advantage in the NLL Cup based on their 14-4 regular season record.

The Bandits had won Game 1, 18-17, last Sunday at KeyBank Center.

The Colorado Mammoth won Game 1 in the Western Conference finals against the San Diego Seals.

Game 2 was scheduled for late Saturday night in San Diego.

