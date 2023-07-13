A wayward Mylar-coated balloon knocked out power to about 3,800 National Grid customers in the Amherst area on Thursday morning.

The balloon entered a substation in the town at about 7 a.m. and came into contact with the utility's high-voltage equipment, said David Bertola, a National Grid spokesman.

The balloon, which contains conductive material, tripped off a section of the station.

"Our equipment functioned the way it’s designed, to trip offline and protect itself and our customers," Bertola said.

National Grid restored service to about 2,500 customers within two minutes, and the remaining 1,300 within an hour, he said.

- Matt Glynn