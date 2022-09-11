BAGLEY Norman J.

September 9, 2022. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late MaryEllen (nee Newham); dear father of Mike, Barbara, William, Mark (Debbie) and Bob (Jennifer) Bagley; also survived by ten grandchildren and five greatgrandchildren; brother of Russell (Rose Mary) and the late Herbert (Jean), Howard, Raymond (Doreen), Eleanor (Edward) Lanteigne, Donald (Lena) Bagley; brother-in-law of Beatrice Bagley. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Norm was a proud retiree of General Mills Inc., with 41 years of service. Friends may call Tuesday 2:30 8 PM at the DENGLER ROBERTS PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Wednesday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Share your online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com