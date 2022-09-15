BAGLEY Beatrice E. (nee Westfield)

September 13, 2022. Beloved wife of 70 years to the late Howard; dear mother of Thomas (Janith), James (Patricia), Mary (Susan Morris) and the late Rev. Gary Bagley; loving grandmother of Jennifer Gauld (Scott), Julianne Graham (John), Jamie (Alexis), Molly Miller (Korry), Jeffrey (Jenny), Kate, Megan Irmer (Adam), Jessica O'Leary (Michael), Lindsay and Brian Morris; also survived by 10 great-grandchildren; sister of Alayne (Anthony) Kulczyk and the late Patricia (James) Mann, Maurice (MaryAnn) Westfield and Rev. Carlton Westfield; sister-in-law Russell (RoseMary) Bagley and late Herbert (Jean), Raymond (Doreen), Eleanor Lanteigne (Edward), Norman (MaryEllen) and Donald; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Beatrice was a member of the Ellwood Ladies Auxiliary and the St. John the Baptist Neumann Guild. Friends may call Friday 3pm -8pm at the DENGLER ROBERTS PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Kenmore, Saturday at 9:30 AM Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials in Beatrice's name may be made to Camp Turner, 780 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218. Share your online condolences at denglerrobertspernafuneral.com