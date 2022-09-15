 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BAGLEY Beatrice E. (nee Westfield)

  • Updated
  • 0
BAGLEY Beatrice E. (nee Westfield)
Support this work for $1 a month

September 13, 2022. Beloved wife of 70 years to the late Howard; dear mother of Thomas (Janith), James (Patricia), Mary (Susan Morris) and the late Rev. Gary Bagley; loving grandmother of Jennifer Gauld (Scott), Julianne Graham (John), Jamie (Alexis), Molly Miller (Korry), Jeffrey (Jenny), Kate, Megan Irmer (Adam), Jessica O'Leary (Michael), Lindsay and Brian Morris; also survived by 10 great-grandchildren; sister of Alayne (Anthony) Kulczyk and the late Patricia (James) Mann, Maurice (MaryAnn) Westfield and Rev. Carlton Westfield; sister-in-law Russell (RoseMary) Bagley and late Herbert (Jean), Raymond (Doreen), Eleanor Lanteigne (Edward), Norman (MaryEllen) and Donald; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Beatrice was a member of the Ellwood Ladies Auxiliary and the St. John the Baptist Neumann Guild. Friends may call Friday 3pm -8pm at the DENGLER ROBERTS PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Kenmore, Saturday at 9:30 AM Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials in Beatrice's name may be made to Camp Turner, 780 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218. Share your online condolences at denglerrobertspernafuneral.com

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How the Old Pink became the 'new purple' – at least for now

How the Old Pink became the 'new purple' – at least for now

Served an "order of remedy" by the City of Buffalo to remove graffiti from the front of its building within 30 days or face a fine, Molly Brinkworth, whose family has owned the property since 1968, opted for a fresh paint job instead of painting over graffiti.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News