TORONTO — Christian Lundgaard mastered driving in the rain when he was growing up in Denmark. He’ll have to put that to the test at the Honda Indy Toronto.

Lundgaard took the pole on a wet street course at Toronto’s Exhibition Place on Saturday, finishing 0.3223 seconds ahead of Scott McLaughlin and 0.3933 ahead of Pato O’Ward. The Danish driver was pessimistic about his chances to win the race, even as he starts on Sunday at the head of the grid.

“I do think that we will be fast tomorrow, I just don’t think we’ll be the fastest car,” said Lundgaard. “I don’t think we’ve shown that pace throughout the weekend. I hope the improvements that we did make from practice into qualifying, the changes that we made will pay off tomorrow.

IndyCar standings leader Alex Palou was one of the drivers eliminated in the first round of qualifying. Palou had won four consecutive races heading into the Toronto event but will start 15th in Sunday’s race.

Reigning Honda Indy Toronto champion Scott Dixon didn’t advance past the second round of qualifying and will be seventh on the grid. He’s second in the IndyCar season standings behind Palou, his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate.

Toronto’s Devlin DeFrancesco, the only Canadian driver in IndyCar, will be 22nd out of 27 to start the race.

“It’s probably one of the toughest street courses I’ve ever combated in the rain,” said McLaughlin. “The concrete dries quicker than the asphalt. Trying to figure that out, you’ve got to do that in split seconds and trust that the car is going to stop.”

Bell wins N.H. pole

Christopher Bell crashed NASCAR's playoff field a year ago when he chased down Chase Elliott and pulled off a vital win at New Hampshire.

A year later, Bell returned to the track still out in front, only this time on the pole after he turned the fastest qualifying lap of 124.781 mph at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and will lead the field to green for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race.

Oh, Bell is still chasing in his No. 20 Toyota. Only this season, instead of a playoff berth for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Bell is in the hunt for a regular-season crown that can only strengthen his position over the final 10 championship races of the season.

Instead of keeping tabs off the drivers on the fringe fighting for a spot in the 16-car field, Bell is fighting for the top spot with William Byron, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and other late-season tested veterans.

Nemechek wins Xfinity

John Hunter Nemechek had one thought inside the dominant car of the day as the NASCAR race at New Hampshire was set to resume after a few extra laps and one final caution. “Don't mess up,” he said.

Nemechek survived a wreck-marred NASCAR race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and won for the fourth time this season in the Xfinity Series.

The 26-year-old Nemechek followed last week’s win at Atlanta with another dominant performance for Joe Gibbs Racing. Nemechek pulled away off the final caution, the perfect spot to avoid one more final wipeout behind him. Nemechek rolled in the No. 20 Toyota to the finish line under caution — the 10th of race — that ended the race under the white flag.

The race was slowed by wild wrecks after restarts and a slew of damaged cars limped to the garage. Cole Custer and Sheldon Creed wrecked to bring out the final caution. That was enough to help Chandler Smith, who started from the pole, to finish in second place. He was followed by Austin Hill, Daniel Hemric and Sammy Smith.

“I felt like that was the best race car I had,” Hemric said.

Smith slumped against his car on pit road in exhaustion after his runner-up finish, in large part because of a malfunction that pumped hot water throughout his cool suit.

Nemechek, the son of former NASCAR second-tier series champion Joe Nemechek, led 137 of 206 laps — six more than scheduled — and gave Joe Gibbs Racing its 196th career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory. JGR now has 598 NASCAR wins across the three national series.