AUSTIN James S.

August 30, 2022. Beloved husband of 57 years to the late Carol Linda Austin (nee Knight); loving father of Michael J. (Deborah Schwagler) Austin and Susan M. (Doug) Hamilton; dearest grandfather of Brendan and Sara Hamilton and Madison, Jack and Isabella Austin; brother of the late Robert (Mabel) and Linda Austin; friends may call Monday, September 12th, 4-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Entombment Elmlawn Memorial Park. Memorials to: Kenmore Rotary Foundation, 3411 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY or Elmlawn Memorial Foundation, 3939 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com

