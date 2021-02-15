Aurubis still seeking buyer for operations including Buffalo plant

Two years after a deal was scuttled, Aurubis AG still wants to sell its flat-rolled products division, including its North Buffalo plant.

Roland Harings, Aurubis' executive board chairman, said company officials "stand by our intention to sell the segment."

"However, as you can certainly imagine, this process of selling to a potential buyer who has to look at multiple sites in Europe and the U.S. isn’t an easy undertaking these days," Harings said at the Germany-based company's annual meeting.

During 2018, Aurubis was on track to sell its flat-rolled products division to another Germany company, Wieland-Werke AG. Aurubis said it wanted to focus on other types of metals.

But two years ago, European regulators blocked the deal, citing concerns about its impact on competition and prices for rolled copper products used by European manufacturers.

Aurubis Buffalo, a brass and copper products plant on Military Road, has operated under a variety of names throughout its long history, including American Brass. Aurubis acquired the operation in 2011 as part of a broader deal.

Matt Glynn

