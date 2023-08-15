BY JANET GRAMZA

Aug. 15, 2023

UB earns international award for higher ed entrepreneurship

The University at Buffalo’s growing ecosystem for supporting entrepreneurship on campus and beyond received recognition from two international entrepreneurship organizations at the Deshpande Symposium in Phoenix this summer.

UB received the symposium’s 2023 Award for Excellence in Student Engagement in Entrepreneurship. Each year, the award recognizes one institution that encourages student leadership and engagement in developing innovative extra and co-curricular activities that support entrepreneurial awareness, skills and practice.

The award expands UB’s standing as a leader in innovative education and igniting the entrepreneurial spirit, said Tom Murdock, a professor of entrepreneurship in UB’s School of Management.

“UB is turning heads on an international level,” Murdock said. “We are gaining a reputation as a top destination where big thinkers and innovators can hone their entrepreneurial skills.”

UB’s entrepreneurial ecosystem includes a wide range of opportunities and support systems to encourage, engage and assist student, faculty and community entrepreneurs, nurturing a network that has spawned and invested in dozens of successful companies in Western New York.

Collaborating entities at UB include its Blackstone LaunchPad student startup support system, UB Business and Entrepreneur Partnerships, UB Innovation Hub and its Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership and the management school, among others.

UB Blackstone LaunchPad is in the process of rebranding itself to inspire more students to think “startup” no matter their major. The LaunchPad is preparing for its first big activity of the fall semester, UB’s Startup Week conference and “celebration” of entrepreneurship Sept. 14 to 22, said its director, Hadar Borden.

“It’s wonderful that UB’s efforts to offer our students an opportunity to embrace their entrepreneurial and innovative spirit is being recognized,” Borden said of the Deshpande Award.

“This journey has been a collaborative partnership from across campus since our launch (in 2016),” she said. “We’ve able to create a high-impact experiential experience that complements our curriculum. It’s just the beginning, we’ll continue to soar together.”

UB’s entrepreneurial efforts also were recognized last fall, when Entrepreneur magazine and the Princeton Review named it one of the country’s top undergraduate schools for entrepreneurship studies.

The Deshpande Foundation is India’s largest entrepreneurial incubator and a supporter of innovative solutions to social and economic issues in India, the U.S. and Canada. Its symposium is managed by VentureWell, a nonprofit devoted to global innovation whose funders include the Lemelson Foundation, the National Science Foundation, the United States Department of State, the United States Agency for International Development and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Canisius U offers panels on AI implications

Canisius University is offering panel discussions exploring the impact of artificial intelligence on different fields. Its AI and Society Initiative is holding “Conversations on AI Symposia” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, and Tuesday, Aug. 22, in the university’s Old Main building on campus.

The sessions consist of two simultaneous panel discussions on the implications of AI on education and AI in business, government and health care, followed by a mixer with light refreshments where participants and attendees can gather to discuss AI in their fields. The panels are free and open to the public.

The panels on Aug. 17 are:

AI in Education (K-12 and higher education), with Paul McAfee, instructor at the University at Buffalo School of Management, Singapore, and Daemen University MBA Program; Humberto Hernandez, director of online learning and instructional design and professor in D’Youville University’s School of Business and Pharmacy, and Joshua Kovacich, director of information technology for the Buffalo Public Schools.

AI in Business, Government and Healthcare, with Jacob Michalski, software engineer at Moog Inc., Justin Del Vecchio, professor of cybersecurity and computer science at Canisius, and Dave Sheets, director of data analytics and data science at Canisius.

The panels on Aug. 22 are:

AI in Education with panelists Robin Sullivan, Teaching & Learning Strategist for Learning Instruction, Knowledge, Technology, University Libraries, University at Buffalo and Director, SUNY #EmTech; Darren Brown-Hall, Superintendent of Schools for the Williamsville Central School District and Colin Dabkowski, English teacher at Alden High School.

AI in business and government, presented by David Adkins, Senior Managing Engineer for Meta’s Responsible AI Unit.

For information and to RSVP, visit blogs.canisius.edu/generativeai/.

D'Youville’s Kavinoky Theatre announces new leader, season

The Kavinoky Theatre, the historic theatre housed D’Youville University’s campus and supported by the university, has a new executive director and a new slate of shows for its 2023-24 season.

The new executive is Katie Mallinson, who also serves as program director for D’Youville’s for master’s program in Dramatic Theater Arts. The new season of four shows starts Sept. 8 with “What the Constitution Means to Me,” followed by “The Rocky Horror Show, “Gutenberg the Musical” in April 2024 and “The Legend of Georgia McBride” next June.

Mallinson is a Buffalo native and alum of Niagara University’s Theatre Program with an MFA in Dramaturgy from the Institute for Advanced Theater Training at Harvard University.

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

The state is backing efforts to open more land for development on the former Bethlehem Steel site.

CertainTeed's local operations have a new owner.

A vacant Jamestown building is getting fixed up.

Check out the major makeover of the Lafayette Court Building's lobby.

What cost overruns could mean for Buffalo Bills stadium project, fans.

M&T stock takes a hit after Moody's downgrades bank's credit rating.

How mentors help startups grow – and avoid costly mistakes.

The Republic Steel plant in Lackawanna is closing.

TopSeedz is getting a state grant.

Amazon's big expansion in Niagara County is moving forward.

Union workers at Lexington Co-op got their first contract.

A judge put a temporary hold on the state's retail pot plan.

A major Lewiston cleanup project is moving forward.

Spectrum is raising its rates.

A legal cannabis delivery service comes to Western New York.

State auditors didn't like what they saw at the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. A mini-hospital: A preview of the $23 million Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center opening next month.

1. 10 things we know about the Cannabis Growers Showcase.

2. Mentors can be a big help for startups. But finding a good one isn't easy.

3. The planned aquarium expansion in Niagara Falls is part of a plan to give tourists more to do.

4. Behind the meteoric rise of John Roth at Pegula Sports + Entertainment.

5. Tops Markets has a new CEO – and he has a plan.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.