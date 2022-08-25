[Aug. 25] Buffalo Next: Brazen Brewing will open in Lancaster

By SAMANTHA CHRISTMANN

Aug. 25, 2022

Two new breweries and expansions at two others

The craft beer market in Western New York is about to become even more crowded.

Consumers who have been watching Brazen Brewing's progress in Lancaster have been clamoring for an opening date. Now they have one: Aug. 31.

They're rushing to get everything ready in time.

"We're working as hard as we can, believe me," said co-owner Ashleigh Schaub. "The owners and the kitchen staff were out installing fence last week."

The kitchen is putting the finishing touches on its dishes, which will include everything from deep fried indulgences to burgers and healthier fare. There's also a full brunch menu (and brunch beverage menu) which will be served on Saturdays and Sundays.

There will be 20 taps that feature 15 house-brewed beers and 5 New York State ciders, wines, seltzers and kombucha. The first beers will be light, end-of-summer and fruited beers, followed by autumn flavors. A craft cocktail list will use New York State liquors.

The 6,200-square-foot features a 1,200-square-foot mezzanine, two patios, a beer garden and vast outdoor space which will be used for games.

Schaub, who owns the brewery with her husband, Drew, described the place as "a bright and fresh, modern take on the traditional rustic or industrial craft brewery."

Brazen Brewery will feature fitness classes, crafting classes, live music, trivia nights, gaming tournaments and will host private events.

"We're excited to join Lancaster’s growing roster of small businesses and bring even more craft beer to Western New York’s thriving brewery scene," Ashleigh Schaub said.

A new Buffalo brewery On the southeast corner of Hertel Avenue at Colvin Boulevard, work is underway to transform an empty and derelict building into the future home of Lost Creek Brewing Co. Erik Coleman, owner of Beer By Coleman Beer Concierge consultancy has the brewery in the works, which will feature self-serve taps. Coleman assisted on various levels with opening three of the region's largest breweries: Ellicottville Brewing Co., Southern Tier Brewing Co., and Big Ditch Brewing Co. A second site for First Line Another brewery will expand its offerings to include more than craft beer. First Line Brewing in Orchard Park will open a second location with a cigar and bourbon bar in the Village of Hamburg. Black Smoke Bourbon Bar will open at 50 Buffalo St. this winter. It will serve high-end bourbon, spirits and First Line beer. It will also begin aging its own Black Smoke bourbon in barrels in different blends on-site. The facility itself will have an open concept with rustic yet modern decor. There will also be an outdoor bar, gazebo and fire pits.

Big Ditch scales up

Meanwhile, Big Ditch Brewing Co. has scaled up its production, opening a new 40-barrel brewing plant on Oak Street in downtown Buffalo.

Twice the size of its existing brewery on Huron Street and with a faster canning line, the new location allowed the company Big Ditch to immediately double its output. All of the equipment at the new location improves on its existing equipment, allowing for better efficiencies, according to a blog post from the company. That will allow the company to sell more beer and new kinds of it.

Oak Street will brew and package all of the company's 12-ounce cans, while the Huron location will continue to brew kegs, 16-ounce limited releases and pilot beers.

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

The Hoagie Stop expands

Allentown takeout favorite the Hoagie Stop is growing with a second location at 2195 Clinton St. in West Seneca.

The new shop will hold its grand opening Sept. 6. for the first month of business, hours will fluctuate as owners figure out what works best for its newest clientele.

The Allen Street location is known for its late-night hours. The restaurant began in owner Byron Cogdell's backyard on a grill he bought from Home Depot. Cogdell started as a dishwasher at Cole's on Elmwood Avenue and worked his way up to manager.

Tops renovates Cheektowaga store

Tops Markets celebrated the grand reopening of its store at 3865 Union Road, a $2.7 million facelift.

The store got new exterior paint, landscaping and decorative awnings; energy efficient equipment including LED lighting and solar power; new flooring, more self-checkout stations, renovated restrooms and new interior decor.

In addition, the store a wider selection of cheeses and an expanded floral department.

THE LATEST

Recent news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy

A total of 11 recreational marijuana dispensaries will get licenses from the state in the first round of the selection process.

The late M&T Bank Corp. chairman's bicycle, which he famously liked to ride to work, will be on display at Seneca One Tower.

A Fortune 500 company is backing plans to build a cannabis production facility near the Lake Erie shoreline off Route 5.

Local unemployment is on the rise after four straight months of sluggish hiring, but it's still low by historic standards.

As contract talks continue, the unions representing most Kaleida Health workers plan to hold a strike authorization vote in mid-September.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center opened its expanded facility for patients with head and neck cancer.

Part of the reason a labor deal has been difficult to reach at Kaleida? A health system with 'fragile' finances and burned-out employees.

But Kaleida and the unions agree on one thing: WNY hospitals need more state funding.

An Amherst car dealer is looking to expand its service department, among other development projects in the suburbs.

It's that time of the year: Health insurance rates are going up for WNY small businesses and people.

Two of Buffalo's small private colleges are flirting with an eventual merger.

Amid Starbucks' union boom, the Cheektowaga store won't unionize after all.

Three Western New York businesses have received licenses from the state to process cannabis.

A third warehouse is in the works for the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. 'Cancer didn't stop during Covid': Roswell Park's patient volume in its last fiscal year exceeded its pre-pandemic totals two years ago. That, coupled with full restoration of operating support from New York, led to a surplus.

2. Why are car washes popping up all over the Buffalo Niagara region? There's a gusher of money from deep-pocketed investors that's helping regional and national chains expand into new markets, while mom-and-pop operators also are trying to cash in.

3. The local housing market is still going strong, although it has started to show signs that it is cooling down from its red-hot status of last year.

4. At Moog, a homegrown company takes off: With good-paying jobs, strong customer connections and technical expertise, Moog's operations are the type of manufacturing that the region's business recruiters are eager for more of.

5. Rich Products relies on innovation and new products to keep its business growing – and a good portion of those efforts are based in Buffalo.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.