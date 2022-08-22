 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page C05 eedition image

Sabres forward Kyle Okposo is looking forward to the NHL season.He is starting to ramp up after winding down this offseason.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo Newsw

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News