A statement was provided to The News as employees of Pegula Sports and Entertainment were informed of the 53-year-old's health situation this morning.
Dan Kubik, a former University at Buffalo and Orchard Park High School football player, died Wednesday.
DENVER – As part of his annual remarks prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman offered his best w…
The restaurant's owners, in the Facebook post, blamed the Covid-19 pandemic and the defeat of a bill a few weeks ago in the Senate that they say could have helped revitalize the business.
A bicyclist was killed and two others were seriously injured when a driver of a car crashed into them as they were biking on South Park Avenue near the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Friday night, police said.
The tornado watch, which is one step below the more serious tornado warning, was announced at 3 p.m. and had been in effect for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
Alan Pergament: WKBW completes sports staff; A look at what local stations carry Bills games this season
Briana Aldridge is a native of northern California who most recently was a weekend sports anchor and reporter at a station in Colorado Springs.
A 23-year-old basketball player transferring to Canisius College was arrested on campus Sunday and charged with possessing two handguns and 10 high-capacity magazines, according to police and court records.
The Bills wide receiver is part of the NFL Players Choir, which auditioned for "America’s Got Talent" in April. Their episode will air on Tuesday on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.
When I covered college basketball, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres in the late 1970s and early 1980s, I was respectful to my competitors. But I didn’t often socialize with them, Pergament says.