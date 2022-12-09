The faculty at East Aurora Middle School received the call around 12:30 p.m. Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, touched and impressed by a letter he received from 12-year old sixth-grader Logan Neri, wanted to stop by and surprise him … in an hour.
With the Buffalo Bills off this weekend, Von Miller had some extra time to check in with teammates, fans and friends around the league. On Sunday, that included catching up with his friend and free agent Odell Beckham Jr.
The proposed changes would radically alter the way New Yorkers heat their homes, cook their meals and wash their clothes. In many cases, meeting the new rules would require costly and extensive upgrades to heating systems and duct work.