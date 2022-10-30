Related to this story
Four teenagers were killed Monday when the stolen car they were riding in crashed at the entrance to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway from the westbound Kensington Expressway, according to Buffalo police.
At about 11:30 a.m., police said, the boy reportedly went into an M&T Bank branch office at 1300 Jefferson Ave. and passed a note to a teller, demanding cash.
The situation began at roughly 1:12 a.m., when police received several 911 calls about shots fired at 5925 Webster Road, police said in a news release.
Here are 10 players Bills GM Brandon Beane may consider in the coming days.
Renderings of new Buffalo Bills stadium show nod to the past: 'It's a celebration of Western New York'
The tall, strongly vertical structure is designed with a partial roof and a perforated metal exterior that allows fans approaching from the plaza to get a peek at the inside of the stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2026.
A day after a horrific crash Monday left four teens dead, another hospitalized and the driver facing criminal charges, Buffalo was learning about the young lives that were lost and the tragic consequences of a dangerous trend spread through TikTok.
The SUNY Erie Community College Board of Trustees voted to suspend the college's president, David Balkin, with pay while an investigation of allegations made against him is undertaken.
The Buffalo teen has been charged with a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle and a felony count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Members of the management team systematically cheated workers out of their pay, the suit claims, including stealing tips, not paying for breaks, forcing them to buy uncompensated uniform items, and sometimes paying wages below the legal minimum.
Liam Conrad, 10, received attention on social media when his father posted a photo of his costume as hurdling Josh Allen, complete with a Hurdle Ave. sign.