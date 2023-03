Above, nursing instructor and RNMSN Tammy Goodemote, center, with students after a session using a "high-fidelity" mannequin at SUNY Erie Community College in Williamsville on March 2. Below, Aluk Aquey works with a mannequin during a training period. Models can include babies and adults and canmimic human symptoms. "Students love it because it's high-stress and high-pressure, but it's not punitive," said ECCDean of Nursing Patti Losito.