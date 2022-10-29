Four teenagers were killed Monday when the stolen car they were riding in crashed at the entrance to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway from the westbound Kensington Expressway, according to Buffalo police.
The tall, strongly vertical structure is designed with a partial roof and a perforated metal exterior that allows fans approaching from the plaza to get a peek at the inside of the stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2026.
A day after a horrific crash Monday left four teens dead, another hospitalized and the driver facing criminal charges, Buffalo was learning about the young lives that were lost and the tragic consequences of a dangerous trend spread through TikTok.
Members of the management team systematically cheated workers out of their pay, the suit claims, including stealing tips, not paying for breaks, forcing them to buy uncompensated uniform items, and sometimes paying wages below the legal minimum.
Cam Hiller has been readying to wear his Dawson Knox costume Sunday at Highmark Stadium since he realized the Bills game against the Packers falls on the night before Halloween. Thanks to some Bills Mafia social media magic and the generosity of a diehard fan, he has earned a lesson in paying it forward, too.